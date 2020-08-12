The forecast for much of the Central Valley includes an excessive heat watch over the weekend and even a very slight possibility of rain in the Bakersfield area Thursday, according to Jeff Barlow, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Temperatures are expected to range from 102 to 105 degrees in Bakersfield on Saturday and Sunday, Barlow said. The highest temperature range is expected in the desert areas, which could reach between 105 and 112 degrees.
“This would be just a run-of-the-mill heat wave for the Bakersfield area,” Barlow said. "We’re going to see temperatures below 110 in the valley. When you start to see over 110 in the valley, that’s when it becomes a higher-ranking heat wave.”
Temperatures are expected to reach 108 degrees in Lost Hills on Saturday, according to a Wednesday morning infographic from NWS. In Ridgecrest, Saturday highs are expected to spike at 111 degrees.
The NWS has also issued an outlook for isolated thunderstorms throughout the Sierra Nevada Mountains on Thursday afternoon. While most of the storm activity is expected to take place in the mountain areas of Tulare and Fresno counties, Barlow said some of the sporadic showers could potentially descend into the valley.
“The current forecast does show some isolated showers in the mountains and maybe even into the Bakersfield area,” Barlow said.
The storms aren't expected to be severe, Barlow said. He added that they're a result of moisture coming from a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Barlow did say that Bakersfield is nearing its “meteorological fall,” meaning the daily “normal” temperatures are beginning to decline. While that decline entails a daily normal temperature going from 99 to 98 degrees, it’s likely the beginning of the road towards the wet season, he said.
“We may see a couple of more heatwaves and we can expect to see 100-degree-plus temperatures into October,” Barlow said.
Barlow said 105 degrees is the typical threshold to opening cooling centers. The Kern County Adult and Aging Services' thresholds to open its cooling centers are 105 degrees in the valley, 108 degrees in the desert and 95 degrees in Frazier Park.
The county department said they will make their determination based off of NWS' predictions. The cooling centers will be closed as of Thursday, according to the department.
