Multiple hearings in the case of Armando Cruz — the man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre in July — were on Thursday postponed until December after a motion to continue was filed by his legal defense.
Cruz will next appear in Kern County Superior Court on Dec. 9 for his pre-preliminary hearing and then again on Dec. 11 for a preliminary hearing and for a hearing regarding a motion filed by his defense to close the proceedings to the press and public, according to Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
The pre-preliminary hearing was originally scheduled to take place Thursday morning and the preliminary hearing and motion hearing were set to take place Friday morning. Cruz was present on Thursday morning when the motion to continue until December was made, according to Sherene Tagharobi, legal fellow with the First Amendment Coalition who was present Thursday morning.
The First Amendment Coalition is set to oppose the motion to close the proceedings to the public that was filed in August by Cruz’s attorneys, Tomas Requejo and Joel Garcia. Tagharobi traveled to Bakersfield on Wednesday prepared for the hearing to take place, she said.
“Whether (the motion hearing is) now or in December, our goal is to ensure that the First Amendment rights to the public, including the press and the people’s eyes and ears, has access to the judicial system,” Tagharobi said.
She said Cruz’s attorneys did not give a reason for motioning to continue the proceedings until December and that it may have been an oral motion rather than a written one.
Kinzel said Judge Colette M. Humphrey granted the defense’s motion and that the hearings previously scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been vacated by the continuance.
Tagharobi said the motion hearing was initially supposed to take place Sept. 2, however, a “gag order” was issued and no specific date was listed for when the hearing was supposed to be scheduled.
“No matter when (the hearing) happens, the most important thing is that it’s not done in secret,” Tagharobi said. “Our position is that it's the cornerstone of our democracy and the hearings are not held in secret, especially in California, where there’s a very high bar to do that.”