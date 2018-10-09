Public Health inspectors shut down northeast Bakersfield restaurant and bar Amestoy's on the Hill Monday after finding rodent droppings throughout the facility.
The establishment at 2303 River Blvd. had rodent droppings "in bar area, in food prep area, under and behind equipment" and on cans in the food storage area, according to an inspection report.
The report advised the area must be cleaned and sanitized. It said the owner admitted the facility had a rodent issue and had set traps to try to alleviate the problem.
Inspectors also found rodent droppings on prior visits in December and June of last year, according to Public Health. In both cases, the droppings were found in storage areas and weren't as pervasive.
On Monday, inspectors also noticed filters in the exhaust hood were "severely laden with grease," and there was grease buildup on equipment in the kitchen area, according to the report. There were missing or cracked tiles on flooring throughout the facility.
The restaurant received a total inspection score of 58. Public Health closes any facility that scores fewer than 75 points.
