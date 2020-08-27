Hundreds of meals were donated to local front-line health care workers Thursday courtesy of RiverLakes Community Church, Life Saver Safety and Hodel’s Country Dining.
RiverLakes Pastor Angelo Frazier said it was the fifth meal giveaway his church has taken part in as a way to show appreciation to various sectors of the community.
“We have a commitment to reach out,” Frazier said. “We’ve been able to help out the senior community, people working at grocery stores, the firemen, first responders and now health care heroes.
“We want to be a positive influence.”
While the group was originally expected to serve about 360 meals in an empty lot behind the Fox Theater in downtown Bakersfield, they ended up dishing out 542 when it was all said and done, Frazier said.
Recipients included Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest, Kern Medical, Good Samaritan Hospital, San Joaquin Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Bakersfield Heart Hospital.
Laura Sabedra, manager of marketing and communications at the Heart Hospital, said that they received 50 meals to feed their emergency department, ICU and patient care unit. She explained the difficulties employees have faced not being able to leave the hospital during workdays from the increase in patients.
“It’s a wonderful thing for our front-line caregivers,” Sabedra said. “The workload has been getting better (as of late) because of things like wearing masks and social distancing.”
Don Hodel, general manager of Hodel’s, spoke of the difficulties the restaurant has experienced during the pandemic. He said food giveaways act as a coping mechanism and have helped the restaurant take things “day-by-day.”
“We’ve had to reinvent ourselves because we’ve been primarily known for our buffet,” Hodel said. “It’s awesome getting something to do for health care workers because Hodel’s is known for its community involvement.”
Hodel said that he was approached by Frazier about the food giveaway, describing the pastor as being an “angel in disguise.” While the restaurant has been able to pivot to outdoor dining and curbside pickup, the giveaways have become an important component of their work, Hodel said.
“It’s an honor to be dropping off food for people that deserve it,” Hodel said.
RiverLakes volunteers Sam Dickinson and Becky Brush worked an assembly line preparing meals before the food was packed into the back of pickup vehicles. Both volunteers were hopeful about the “good” the food giveaway will do for front-line workers.
“I think this is a way of showing front-line workers that we care and appreciate them,” Dickinson said.
Kelly Gladden, a volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital, was on hand to help pick up meals for their employees. She said the meal giveaway will have a “tremendous impact” for a wide array of their workers.
“(Our employees) are overworked right now and sometimes they feel forgotten,” Gladden said. “We want to make sure that we start with people doing the essential work in the field, especially people like our janitors, not just the doctors and nurses.”
Thad Bulkeley, director of facilities at Kern Medical, said that the food giveaway “helps relieve the pressure” that is currently being felt by many workers in the hospital system.
“With the workload (recently), our workers have their ups and downs but there has been a solid amount of work lately to keep us busy,” Bulkeley said. “And then you have a lot of societal changes that have happened lately with kids not being able to go to school, so that puts a lot more on (the parents at the hospital’s) plates.”
Frazier also handed out custom bookmarks to each meal recipient that read, “Thank you healthcare workers for all you do 24/7. We thank you.”
“Our message (to the community) is to stay connected to people, and reach out to people,” Frazier said. “Because of COVID-19, we’re not as connected anymore. There’s enough negativity out there, but we want to bring encouragement to people in this time of pain.”
