Hall Ambulance Service Inc. sent an advanced life support ambulance strike team to help with emergency medical needs in northern California related to the CZU Lightning Complex in Santa Cruz.
The team headed north Saturday, on its way to a staging area in Aptos.
An ambulance strike team consists of five ambulances, each staffed by a paramedic and an emergency medical technician, and a state-issued disaster medical supply unit, staffed by a paramedic field supervisor, Hall said in a news release. The DMSU is stocked with medical supplies and equipment needed during large-scale disasters and multi-casualty incidents.
Hall said the request for help came through the the state's Emergency Medical Services Authority and the local EMS agency serving Kern County.
