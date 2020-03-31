Hall Ambulance has implemented new measures and practices to protect its employees, patients and the communities they serve in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from Hall.
According to the release, when an ambulance crew responds to a patient suspected to have COVID-19, the paramedic or EMT will interview the patient from six feet away to determine if full personal protective equipment is required. If necessary, the crew will wear a gown, gloves, a face shield and either a surgical mask or N95 mask and place a surgical mask on the patient.
After the transport of a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patient, the ambulance is placed out of service and the crew performs an initial sanitization of the vehicle, according to the release. The ambulance then undergoes a stringent decontamination process that includes a deep cleaning with a bleach-based product, monitored control of waste from the ambulance and extra protection for the workers decontaminating the emergency vehicle.
Every employee undergoes a screening process to check for temperature and answers a series of questions to detect whether they are fit for duty, the release said. If they do not meet standards, the employee won't be able to work that day and is advised to contact their healthcare provider.
Additionally, Hall has adopted social distancing policies and most of their non-medical staff are working remotely from home, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.