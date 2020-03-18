Guthrie’s Alley Cat announced Wednesday that it would close for the next two weeks, citing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s guidance for bars and wineries to temporarily close amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Facebook post by the establishment.
“In 4 decades, we’ve never experienced having to deal with or make decisions under such unusual circumstances,” the Facebook post said. “We hope that you all understand and we look forward to opening our doors to you very soon.”
“Please take care of each other and support your local businesses when you can. We need you now more than ever.”
After all the years of creating and enabling alcoholics and low-life scum-- the theme of Alley customers- NOW they want to close like WEEKS after responsible folks knew and acted to stop virus spread. Shame o you. The drunks cant help themselves.. Alcoholics cannotexercise good judgement. So for the sick bar and eatery owners who stayed open waaay too long. I hope you go bankrupt and lose everything you ever had.
