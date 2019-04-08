A Bakersfield man who was fatally shot early Monday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Jamore Joseph Holliday, 47, was in the 600 block of 33rd Street when he was wounded by gunfire, the coroner's office said in a news release. Holliday made it to the 700 block of 32nd Street, where he was found at about 1:21 a.m. He died at the scene at 1:54 a.m.
A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death, authorities said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.