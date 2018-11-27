Gunfire picked up by the ShotSpotter system Monday night led police to a central Bakersfield residence where six firearms and six pounds of marijuana were seized.
Police arrested Jose Orquiza, 38, on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm and other firearm and drug offenses, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.
Officers who arrived at the 100 block of Donna Avenue in response to the ShotSpotter activation found eight 7.62 x 39 mm spent cartridges in the backyard of a residence, according to police. They contacted Orquiza, who said he fired the rounds in celebration and there were no victims.
Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and found four rifles, two handguns, the pot and a "large amount" of cash believed obtained from drug sales.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
