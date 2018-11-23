Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured a man and a woman in south Bakersfield early Thanksgiving Day.
The gunman has been identified as 28-year-old Rey Enrique Ramos-Falcon, according to police. He opened fire at a mobile home park at 3000 S. Chester Ave. shortly before 4 a.m., police said, striking a man multiple times and hitting a woman once.
The victims were taken to local hospitals with what police said were minor to moderate injuries.
A warrant is out for Ramos-Falcon's arrest, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He's described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
