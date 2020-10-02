A local nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting human trafficking set up three billboards along Union Avenue on Friday morning to provide victims a resource to find freedom.
Magdalene Hope is a faith-based nonprofit organization that reaches out to women who have been victims of human trafficking, the organization’s president and founder Doug Bennett said. They run a survivor-led women’s shelter called Restoration Ranch that serves as long-term housing for trafficking survivors.
“Eight out of 10 women are not out (on the streets soliciting) by choice,” Bennett said. “Someone is profiting off of them.”
The three billboards are strategically located at South Union Avenue and Daniels Lane, Union Avenue and 4th Street and near the intersection of Union and California avenues, Bennett said. He explained that these areas are notorious for human trafficking.
The billboard reads “nobody is free until everybody is free” and that anything less than freedom is “modern day slavery.” The billboard also displays a phone number to the National Human Trafficking Hotline based in Washington, D.C., as well as a link for Magdalene Hope’s website.
“We wanted to put a phone number that (victims) could call or text to get out of human trafficking,” Bennett said. “Once the phone call is made, organizations and law enforcement is dispersed to the location to help the victim get out.”
Bennett said that the organization also has an “extraction team” that goes out onto the streets to rescue women who are seeking help.
Chris Dibene, the lead volunteer with Magdelene Hope, said that it isn’t uncommon to receive negative reactions from those profiting from prostitution.
“We can tell that they don’t like it because we’re hurting their business,” Dibene said. “But for us as ministers of Jesus Christ, we can go out there with no fear knowing God’s protecting us.”
Bennett said the organization’s goals with this project is to give victims a hotline to reach out to, bringing awareness to local residents on the issue, and for local governments and agencies to form a task force dedicated to the issue. Some of these agencies include the Bakersfield City Council, the Kern County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff’s Office, district attorney’s office, local judges, ICE and the Bakersfield city attorney.
“We want to pull together to rescue women out sex trafficking, to arrest pimps and traffickers to the full extent of the law and to arrest ‘John’s’ who are buying women who don’t want to be sold,” Bennett said. “In our opinion, we see that as rape.”
Megan Person, spokesperson for Kern County, said the county hasn’t been approached about any further opportunities to fight human trafficking. However, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office as well as the county’s public health and human services departments are involved in the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking, she said.
“Our departments are involved and dedicated to ensuring the safety of any victim and ensuring they have access to resources,” Person said. “We welcome the continued focus on fighting human trafficking and are grateful for the work Magdalene Hope and other community partners are doing to fight human trafficking.”
Joe Conroy, spokesperson for the city of Bakersfield, said that BPD currently participates in the coalition, as well as regional, state and federal multi-jurisdictional task forces. He said the city is open to expanding its opportunities to help fight human trafficking.
“The city of Bakersfield understands and acknowledges the serious concerns and consequences of human trafficking in our community,” Conroy said. “The city is of course open to any future opportunities to work with other local partners to eradicate human trafficking as well.”
Magdalene Hope will be hosting a “March Against Trafficking” along Union Avenue from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The march will start at the San Joaquin Tractor Company and everyone attending is asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.