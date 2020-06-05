Grinding operations will be underway on Monday along the south side of 24th Street between Beech and B streets.
This will require the closure of the outside eastbound lane between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. One lane will remain open to traffic, but motorists are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destinations if they must travel through this area.
Night work is scheduled along westbound 24th Street from Monday through Thursday between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m., each night, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. Grinding operations will be underway between E and M streets and will require the closure of the inside westbound lane.
The construction schedule may change or be adjusted.
