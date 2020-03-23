The Greater Bakersfield Chamber has rescheduled its Tuesday webinar for a date and time within 24 hours after the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump act on COVID-19 relief legislation, according to a news release from the chamber.
The decision was made to provide members with the latest and most relevant information, the chamber said.
Questions can be emailed to Hillary Haenes at hhaenes@bakochamber.com.
