The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce is postponing all ribbon cuttings and mixers and is evaluating all other meetings and events, according to a news release. The Chamber has also mandated social distance measures.
The chamber will have limited hours next week but will be open and their staff will be available by email and phone.
“If you're uncomfortable grabbing that cup of coffee or that bite to eat, consider reaching out and purchasing a gift card to patronize that establishment at a later date,” the chamber said in a news release.
The Chamber has also partnered with Klein DeNatale Goldner to host webinars on Monday afternoon at 1:30, 2:30, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
