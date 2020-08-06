The California Highway Patrol has reported a grass fire near the southbound lanes on Interstate 5 north of Lebec that has caused at least one lane to temporarily close.
The fire was reported at 8:24 a.m. on the right shoulder of the highway, according to CHP. The fourth southbound lane was closed by CHP at 8:39 a.m.
