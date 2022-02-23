Grapevine, Tehachapi pass reopen after snowfall

California Highway Patrol officers are now escorting vehicles through the Grapevine on Interstate 5 and the Tehachapi pass on Highway 58.
CHP officials with the Fort Tejon office confirmed both routes had reopened as of noon, after a storm overnight Tuesday into Wednesday left both roads closed in both directions.
Officers were escorting vehicles north from Castaic on Interstate 5 and heading south from Laval Road, at the base of the pass. On Highway 58, the first escorts began near offramp no. 165, per the Fort Tejon office.
The snow is expected to continue until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, which could bring any where from 4-6 inches.