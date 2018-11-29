The vacant Kern County judgeship left by the retirement of Gary T. Friedman has been filled.
Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday appointed Therese M. Foley, 67, to replace Friedman with a judgeship in Kern County Superior Court, according to a governor's news release.
A sole practitioner since 1989, Foley served as a deputy county counsel at the Office of the Kern County Counsel in 2010, and as a law clerk for U.S. Magistrate Judge Theresa A. Goldner at the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California from 2008 to 2009.
She was a deputy child support attorney at the Kern County Department of Child Support Services in 2002 and a patients’ rights advocate at the Kern County Department of Mental Health in 2001, according to the release.
Also, Foley served as deputy county counsel at the Office of the Mendocino County Counsel from 1998 to 1999 and at the Office of the Kern County Counsel in 1993, the release says.
She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Santa Clara University.
Foley is a Democrat.
Friedman, 75, retired in October following a 35-year career. He now contracts with Kern County Superior Court in handling civil settlements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.