Golden Empire Transit to hold hearing on rate increase

20220623-bc-busfares (copy)

Passengers seated on a Golden Empire Transit District bus wait to depart the Downtown Transit Center in June.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The Golden Empire Transit District announced a public hearing next month to receive input on a proposed fare restructuring that would raise rates 25 percent to 27 percent, according to a news release from the district.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the district’s office on Golden State Avenue.

