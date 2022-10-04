Golden Empire Transit to hold hearing on rate increase

The Golden Empire Transit District announced a public hearing next month to receive input on a proposed fare restructuring that would raise rates 25 percent to 27 percent, according to a news release from the district.
The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the district’s office on Golden State Avenue.
If approved, the rate for the 31-day pass would increase from $45 to $57 and the 31-day express pass would go from $60 to $75.
The monthly reduced fare pass is expected to go up in price from $22 to $28.
On-demand microtransit trips that are 12 miles or longer are proposed to be $15 under the new rates; the reduced fare microtransit trip rates are also proposed to go from a $3 standard to the following: 3 miles or under, $2; 3 to 5 miles, $3; 5 to 7 miles, $4; and 7 or more miles would be $5.
Written comments will be accepted until 1 p.m. the day of the hearing. They also can be delivered or mailed to Golden Empire Transit District, 1830 Golden State Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301-1012, or emailed to Melanie Silva at msilva@getbus.org.
Anyone with special needs or requirements who would like to attend should contact Melanie Silva at 661-324-9874 by Oct. 27, according to the release.