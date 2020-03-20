Golden Empire Transit announced Friday that it will reduce its daily service to a weekend schedule starting Monday, which will result in a temporary furlough of about 30 employees, according to a GET press release.
The decision was made citing a decrease in ridership due to the COVID-19 virus and the community precautions pertaining to the virus, according to the release.
“GET is taking extraordinary efforts to protect the health and safety of riders and employees while working tirelessly to maintain essential services to our community,” GET said in a release.
The reduced schedule on Monday will have fixed route buses operating from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, according to GET. Additionally, GET-A-Lift will only operate for medically necessary appointments, such as doctor’s appointments, rides to the pharmacy or grocery store. RYDE will follow the weekend schedule of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and X-92 to IKEA will run a regular schedule, according to the release.
