One bus leaves as another loads passengers at the GET Downtown Transit Center in this file photo.

 The Californian

Golden Empire Transit District is continuing to offer free rides Sunday because the air quality index is 195. People can ride GET fixed-routes and GET-A-Lift all day at no charge.

Funding for AQI free rides on GET’s fixed-route and Get-A-Lift services is comes from a Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant, GET said in a news release.

