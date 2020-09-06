Golden Empire Transit District is continuing to offer free rides Sunday because the air quality index is 195. People can ride GET fixed-routes and GET-A-Lift all day at no charge.
Funding for AQI free rides on GET’s fixed-route and Get-A-Lift services is comes from a Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant, GET said in a news release.
