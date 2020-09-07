Golden Empire Transit District is offering free rides Tuesday because the air quality index is at 156. The free rides are available on GET fixed routes and GET-A-Lift all day.
An AQI over 150 is considered unhealthy and potentially hazardous to the general population. According to the EPA, the air quality index focuses on health effects people might experience within a few hours or days after breathing polluted air.
You can download the free San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District app to monitor air quality, the air district said. The app is available for free on the App Store (Valley Air District) and Google Play (Valley Air). This is the official app of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, which monitors the AQI for the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.