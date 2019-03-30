The Kern County Fire Department responded to a call on Saturday morning about a broken gas line in the parking lot of the Bakersfield Heart Hospital.
At around 10:50 a.m., firefighters were sent to the hospital, located at 3001 Silent Ave., and found that a three-inch gas line had been ruptured due to construction in the area. Crews isolated the parking lot and surrounding areas near the leak.
The hospital and the CMCC Central Cardiology Building adjacent to it were evacuated as a safety precaution, the department said.
Pacific Gas & Electric, as well as Kern Environmental Health, were called in to assist. PG&E was able to shut down the gas, after which employees and patients were able to return to both buildings.
There were no injuries due to the leak, according to KCFD.
