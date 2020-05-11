Associated Students, Incorporated at California State University, Bakersfield, has donated $25,000 to students who were not eligible to receive support from the federal government through the CARES Act.
Students the association is looking to assist include Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals students, international students and students without federal financial aid documents on file, according to a news release from CSUB.
“A lot of our students and their families are struggling during these times and I believe that ASI’s allocation of the $25,000 is the best way we could provide an equitable service to help our students in need,” said Aaron Wan, president of ASI.
