Truxtun Avenue will receive an around-the-clock closure this weekend near the Westside Parkway.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday for the removal of falsework from the new bridge crossing Truxtun. Prior to that, a nighttime closure has been scheduled on Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The closures will affect both directions of travel between the westbound Westside Parkway on-ramp and Commercial Way. the westbound ramp will remain open to traffic, but the eastbound off-ramp will be closed.
Motorists will need to use California Avenue and Mohawk Street to get around the closure. Rosedale Highway will also be accessible.
