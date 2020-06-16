A full closure has been scheduled Tuesday night for northbound State Route 99 between the eastbound State Route 58 connector and Ming Avenue.
The closure is scheduled between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The two inside southbound lanes will be closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with one southbound lane remaining open.
Northbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone on Union Avenue and State Route 58.
The construction schedule may change or be adjusted.
