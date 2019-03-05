A man wanted in connection with the death of a newborn baby in southwest Bakersfield is an Indian national in the country illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, 23, is charged with being an accessory to murder after helping bury a newborn strangled by his grandmother in November, according to police.
Mann was first contacted by Border Patrol agents in July 2016 when he entered the country illegally, ICE spokesman Richard Rocha said. He was transferred to ICE custody, and later released with a GPS-monitoring device pending proceedings before an immigration court.
Rocha said Mann removed the GPS-monitoring device Feb. 27, the day after the baby's body was discovered buried in the backyard of a home in the 5200 block of Shining Crag Avenue, west of Stine Road and south of Panama Lane.
Mann remains at large and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to notify authorities.
Also charged in the baby's death are Beant Khaur Dhillon, 43, and her husband, Jagsir Singh, 47.
Police said Dhillon drowned the baby after her 15-year-old daughter gave birth in November. Dhillon told investigators she killed the child to prevent shame to the family, according to court documents.
It's alleged Mann helped Dhillon bury the child, and Singh participated in the coverup.
Dhillon and Singh were arrested after the 15-year-old reached out to a third party who alerted police Feb. 26, documents said.
