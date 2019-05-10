Former Frontier High teacher Emily Salazar agreed to resign her position in exchange for back pay in a settlement agreement with the Kern High School District.
According to the agreement, Salazar agreed to drop any current or future claims against the district and waive any rights to challenging the resignation. Such claims would include things like privacy violation, breach of contract and wrongful termination.
In addition, Salazar, 36, had to agree to having “no future business relationship” with KHSD and cannot apply for employment in the district.
Salazar still has a valid teaching credential, according to the state Commission on Teaching Credentialing.
In exchange for those promises, the district agreed it would pay Salazar administrative leave through her resignation date of April 30 as well as back pay for 42 hours of work, according to the agreement.
Twelve of those hours were for working an extended day during the Academic Decathlon in January as well as 30 hours for working as a substitute for another teacher during the 2018-19 school year.
No additional money was provided through the settlement, the district said. The settlement agreement didn’t include a monetary amount for this payment.
Salazar was placed on leave on Jan. 28 after students discovered pornographic online videos in January that she was featured in. No students were involved in the videos.
She was not arrested and no charges were filed against her, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Salazar had been a teacher at Frontier starting in 2010 and was employed with the district for around 10 years.
