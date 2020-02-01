The Delano Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday night that left one man dead and another in critical condition, according to a news release.
Adam Rene Guillen, 21, was pronounced deceased at 11:50 p.m. after being transported to Adventist Health Delano Regional Medical Center Emergency Room after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds, the Delano Police Department said.
Around 11:12 P.M., patrol officers were dispatched to County Line Road and Hiett Avenue, regarding a shots fired call, according to the DPD. Officers located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid to the victims prior to the arrival of fire and ambulance personnel, the department said in a release.
No suspect or vehicle information was obtained during the investigation, the department said in a release.
The Delano Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this case to call 721-3377 or the 24 hour TipLine at 721-3369.
