French Fire stalls as containment increases

The French Fire failed to advance on Wednesday as containment increased. Great Basin Incident Management Team 6 reported the French Fire has burned a total of 26,745 acres as of Wednesday, the same acreage as the day before, while containment expanded from 65 to 72 percent.
A total of 970 personnel continue to work the fire, but Wednesday marked the last expected night shift as firefighters mop up around communities in the fire’s interior.
Minimal activity can be seen on the fire’s north, south and east sides, while work is being done to improve the line on the western flank. Some sections near Black Mountain will continue to be monitored due to the steep, rocky, cliffs which cannot be safely accessed.
Dry, warm, conditions with relatively low humidity are expected to continue. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms, which could bring lower temperatures and high winds, is present for Thursday and Friday.
Highway 155, from the western boundary of Sequoia National Forest to Rancheria Road at the Greenhorn Summit, remains closed.
All National Forest lands in California are also closed due to the risk of wildfire.