A four-vehicle crash just after 6 a.m. Thursday snarled traffic on northbound Highway 99 just north of Merle Haggard Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A total of 10 people — including a pedestrian who officers said caused the crash when she darted into traffic — were injured in the incident which backed up traffic to Golden State Avenue.
The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Kern Medical Center. All others suffered minor injuries.
It was reported frustrated motorists cut the barbed wire fence along the right shoulder of the freeway to get around the traffic and onto Saco Road.
The highway was closed for about an hour, the CHP said, and as of 8:10 a.m. all lanes had reopened.
