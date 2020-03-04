As of Wednesday morning, four Kern County residents have met criteria for coronavirus testing and three separate people are being monitored for coronavirus, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
There is no confirmation of circulation of coronavirus in Kern County according to Michelle Corson, public relations director for the Kern County Health Department.
In total, there were 14 people in Kern County identified as travelers and 11 have successfully passed the monitoring program, according to Corson. The program consists of a 14-day monitoring period.
Additionally, the health department has sent four samples to the California Department of Public Health regarding four individuals who require further testing for coronavirus, according to Corson.
Corson said that individuals exhibiting difficulty breathing should seek medical attention. Additionally, individuals with a high fever are encouraged to call their doctor or healthcare provider.
“We encourage our community to take the common steps to be prepared, every day. Wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick and continue to visit (the Kern County Public Health) website for updates,” Corson said.
As of Tuesday, the Center for Disease reported 108 coronavirus in the United State and six deaths.
