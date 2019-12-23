Officials at Kern Valley State Prison are investigating what they describe as an attempted murder of a peace officer.
Inmate Elrader Browning, 39, attacked officers just before 8 a.m., Saturday, after he was instructed to submit to a search of his person, according to a news release sent out by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The release says when officers gave instructions of a search to Browning, he quickly produced an “inmate-made” weapon and began stabbing at staff. Officers ordered Browning to stop, but CDCR said he ignored their orders. The officers used physical force to confiscate the weapon.
Four correctional officers suffered injuries and were taken to an outside hospital for treatment, according to CDCR. One officer had a puncture wound to his face and a laceration to his neck. Another suffered a fractured wrist. Yet another incurred a sprained knee with a fourth obtaining a sprained wrist, CDCR said in the release.
All four were released from the hospital and are recovering.
Browning came to Kern Valley from Los Angeles County in 2001 to serve a 41-year sentence with the possibility for parole for attempted second-degree murder and assault with a firearm, the release said. He receicved a conviction from Del Norte County in 2003 for attempted second-degree murder by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to CDCR.
Officials placed Facility B of Kern Valley on a 24-hour threat assessment to investigate the incident, the release said.
