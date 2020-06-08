The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested four teenagers from Maricopa on suspicion of multiple offenses, after they were caught on surveillance video stealing six vehicles from the Maricopa School District.
They were into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of burglary, vehicle theft, vandalism, and conspiracy, KCSO said in a news release.
The teens caused over $200,000 worth of damage to the vehicles and school property. Three of the four caused additional damage estimated at $22,000 the night before, KCSO said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.