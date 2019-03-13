Four Bakersfield motorists were cited during an enforcement operation for misusing disabled person parking placards, according to the DMV.
The offenders, along 102 others statewide last month, had their placards confiscated and face fines ranging from $250 to $1,000, the DMV said.
In the meantime, the actual criminals are out there robbing and killing with little to no resistance. Way to crack down guys!!!
