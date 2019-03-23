At least four people, including a 21-month-old child, have been critically injured in a pileup on the Grapevine on Saturday afternoon.
According to the California Highway Patrol, there were two pileups involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 5, one at Frazier Mountain Park Road and the other in Gorman. The accidents, which involved up to 50 vehicles and occurred during heavy fog, CHP said.
Southbound I-5 in the area of the accidents was still closed as of 5 p.m. There has been no word on when it will be lifted.
