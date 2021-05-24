Four cites in Kern County for furnishing alcohol to minors in statewide sting

Four people in Kern County were cited for allegedly furnishing alcohol to minors on Saturday as part of a statewide sting in which 134 purported rulebreakers were caught.
The operation involved 40 local police and sheriff’s departments and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Intending to raise awareness about the dangers of underage drinking and decrease the amount of alcohol available to minors, the operation sought to make clear that adults could face consequences for buying alcoholic beverages to those under 21.
“Unfortunately, thousands of young people die in alcohol-related tragedies every year in this country,” ABC Director Eric Hirata said in a news release. “This collaborative effort among California peace officers creates awareness to underage drinking issues, increases public safety for communities and also boosts protections for California’s young people.”
In total, 150 citations were issued on Saturday. At least 17 other citations were given to individuals for open containers or public drunkenness, according to the news release. Some of those individuals were also arrested on suspicion of having outstanding warrants, driving under the influence and having illegal drugs.
The operation, known as the “Decoy Shoulder Tap,” involved a minor standing outside a liquor or convenience store and asking patrons to buy them alcohol. The minor indicates he or she is underage and if the adults purchase the alcohol, officers then arrest and cite the person.
The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is $1,000 along with 24 hours of community service.