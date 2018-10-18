Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery on Wednesday.
The Bakersfield Police Department said that at 10:44 p.m., it received a report of a robbery of a person in an AMPM parking lot at 4203 Ming Ave. Police were told that four people confronted the victim with a knife and asked for money.
However, BPD said the victim resisted the suspects, who then left the area. However, a short time later, the same suspects were believed to have confronted another person with both a knife and firearm in the area of Wible and Planz roads. The suspects robbed the person and then left in a grey Jeep Cherokee.
At 11:15 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching a description of the one involved in both incidents in the area of Panama Lane and Wible Road. Police said the driver led officers on a pursuit that ended on Highway 99 north of Stockdale Highway.
The occupants of the vehicle tried to flee on foot but were ultimately caught by police, the department said.
Francisco Acala, 23, as well as 22-year-olds Kalani Galvan, Uriel Valdez and Giovanni Estrada were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and resisting arrest. Galvan was also arrested on suspicion of felony evading and other vehicle-related violations.
