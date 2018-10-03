A former Kern County sheriff's deputy pleaded no contest to a grand theft charge Wednesday in connection with stealing thousands of dollars from people he arrested, according to court records.
Sentencing for Edward Bermudez has been set for Nov. 29. Another grand theft charge and a charge of petty theft were dismissed, court records show.
Bermudez, a deputy at the time, was arrested in July 2017 after an investigation that was initiated when two people reported he stole money from them.
Following the accusations, investigators performed an "integrity check" on Bermudez by using an undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's investigator who told Bermudez he found a cloth purse containing a wallet with $1,000 in cash inside.
The undercover investigator handed the purse to Bermudez, who never booked it into evidence, according to court documents.
When investigators interviewed Bermudez they played video they took of the purse being handed over. Bermudez said it was him in the video, but he couldn't recall being handed the purse or what had happened to it, according to the documents.
Sheriff's officials have said the first complaint against Bermudez was made on Feb. 22, 2017, when a person reported the deputy stole $2,600 from him during an arrest on domestic violence charges.
On April 10, another person complained about Bermudez, this time alleging he took $530 during another call regarding domestic violence, according to sheriff's officials.
