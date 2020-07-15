A former Kern County detentions deputy who was arrested in 2018 on allegations of sending inappropriate messages to a Wasco High School student pleaded no contest to a plea deal Wednesday in court.
Miguel Saldana will have to register as a lifetime sex offender, serve six months in jail and serve felony probation, has a 10-year criminal protective order from the victim and must complete 720 hours of community service, according to Kern County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Joseph Kinzel.
Saldana, 23 at the time, had sent a student sexually explicit Snapchat messages and tried to obtain sexual favors, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. He was employed with KCSO for two years, according to sheriff's officials, and was also a volunteer assistant coach at Wasco High.
