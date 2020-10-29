A former Kern County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Thursday on felony charges related to stealing more than 350 pounds of marijuana seized by the KCSO in 2015, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Logan August was sentenced to four years in state prison by Judge Judith Dulcich after pleading no contest to 15 felony charges in August. The charges range from conspiring to commit a crime to second-degree burglary and falsifying a report as a peace officer. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Garrett Rice.
“Kern County investigators and prosecutors will not condone criminal wrongdoing, particularly amongst those entrusted to be a part of law enforcement,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “Logan August betrayed the trust of this community by using his position of authority to steal and funnel drugs back onto our streets.”
August was sentenced to probation and served no jail time following federal charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana in August 2017. A follow-up joint investigation was conducted by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s office that revealed several new offenses.
“The plea agreement reached in the federal case did not account for the complete severity of August’s crimes, and this successful prosecution has finally resulted in the prison sentence that August’s conduct deserves,” Zimmer said