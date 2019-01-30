A former Highland High student is suing the Kern High School District and former Vice Principal Mark Weir, claiming he was sexually abused by Weir.
Attorneys Paul Mones, Dave Ring and Natalie Weatherford, with the firm Taylor & Ring, filed the lawsuit in Kern County Superior Court this week. According to the lawsuit, the victim was a homeless student who entered Highland High in 2009 as part of a school-sponsored homeless assistance program.
The lawsuit says the student was invited to participate in the program by Weir, shortly after which attorneys say Weir began sexually abusing him. The abuse lasted after the victim left the school in 2011, according to the lawsuit.
KHSD is being sued because the lawsuit alleges the district should have noticed warning signs in Weir’s behavior and failed its responsibility to ensure student safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.