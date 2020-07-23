A former classroom aide at Hart Elementary School was sentenced in court Thursday after pleading no contest to the charge of lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old.
Steve Gonzales was sentenced to felony probation as well as either 1,440 hours of community service, or six months jail, according to Kern County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Joseph Kinzel. Gonzales was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
As previously reported, the Bakersfield Police Department said the child wasn't a student at the school when the incident occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.