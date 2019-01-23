A candidate for Bakersfield's city council in last year's election has pleaded no contest to fraudulent voting in connection with his 2016 run for mayor, according to court records.
Gilberto De La Torre stood accused of fraudulently signing and submitting his brother's and another person's voter mail-in ballots during the mayoral election.
He entered the no contest plea late last month, and in June is scheduled for a hearing in which the charge will be dismissed as long as he abides by the terms of the agreement.
