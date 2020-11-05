Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced that Lyle Martin, district attorney bureau of investigations chief, will conclude his role with the DA’s office and a new chief will assume Martin’s responsibilities next week.
DA Bureau of Investigations Lt. Jared Kadel will take over, according to a news release from the DA’s office. Martin announced his intent to conclude his service as chief investigator at the end of the year, allowing for a smooth transition to the new acting chief, the DA’s office said.
“I am fortunate to have been able to assist District Attorney Zimmer and the Bureau of Investigations toward achieving goals of management development and leadership preparation,” Martin said. “Having accomplished the objectives I sought to achieve, I plan to, at long last, take a vacation over the holidays and further assist with the transition to a new chief investigator.”
Martin assumed his role at the DA’s office following his retirement as chief at the Bakersfield Police Department in December 2019. Zimmer offered her thanks to Martin for his “willingness to serve” and for creating a “culture of leadership” within the bureau, according to a news release.
Kadel has 22 years of law enforcement experience in Kern County, during which he has served in nearly every role of the bureau’s purview, including conducting investigations for homicide, gang, prison and financial crimes, according to the DA’s office. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.