A floragraph of a Bakersfield organ donor will be displayed on a float in the 130th Rose Parade on New Year's Day in Pasadena.
Jacob Mendiola, the 2019 Donate Life float honoree for JJ's Legacy, died at the age of 14 in 2014. His heart, kidneys and tissue were donated to several people.
A floragraph of Mendiola will appear on the "Donate Life" Rose Parade float, according to a JJ's Legacy news release.
"With nearly 115,000 people currently waiting for a lifesaving transplant, we are grateful to be a part of this year's Donate Life float, to bring worldwide attention to the need for more people to register as donors, and by doing so, help make an impact in the lives of many," Lori Malkin, founder of JJ's Legacy, said in the release.
The Donate Life's 2019 theme, "Rhythm of the Heart," features musical instruments and a colorful design representing different African cultures and countries, the release says.
