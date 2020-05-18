The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting early Monday morning at the Santa Rosa Apartments at 901 W. Columbus St., where five people, many of them teens, were shot.
The victims' injuries were listed as moderate and they are in stable condition, according to Lt. Theodore King. At about 12:37 a.m., roughly 20 to 30 shots were fired, according to BPD.
The suspect description was limited to two men in a brown SUV, according to King.
