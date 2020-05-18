The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting early Monday morning at the Santa Rosa Apartments at 901 W. Columbus St., where five teens were shot.
At about 12:33 a.m., officers responded to the apartments after roughly 20 to 30 shots were fired, according to a BPD news release. All five victims — which were reported ranging in age from 17 to 18 years old — were listed to have moderate injuries and in stable condition, according to Lt. Theodore King.
Carmelo Espinoza, a resident at Santa Rosa, said he was coming out of the restroom when he heard “at least a dozen” shots fired at the building next door.
“I grabbed my wife and kids and just went on the floor,” Espinoza said.
Paul Rodriguez, Espinoza’s roommate, said he saw a potential suspect flee when Rodriguez looked out the window once the firing ceased.
BPD Sgt. Nathan McCauley said detectives believe the shooting was related to an apartment party earlier in the night and possibly in response to a dispute that broke out.
Espinoza said he doubts it was a party, but has noticed a lot of strange activity at the same apartment unit lately. He said that just a week ago a man was thrown through a glass window in the same unit.
“There’s strange activity all the time there,” Espinoza said. “People come and go a lot. I even see homeless people come in and out and they probably grab whatever it is they need from there.”
Espinoza cited a general increase in crime at the apartment complex, adding the catalytic convertor from his car was recently stolen.
McCauley said there’s been a significant uptick in calls to the Santa Rosa Apartments in May, with 23 total. BPD responded to a combined 11 calls in March and April at the complex.
A representative from Golden State Financial Properties, the apartment’s property management company, declined comment on the shooting and recent criminal activity.
The suspect description was limited to two men in a brown SUV, according to King. One of the suspects was described as wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident. McCauley said there were reports that the suspect vehicle fled south after the incident and there may be multiple people involved in the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or BPD at 327-7111.
