Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision near Lost Hills on Wednesday.
The California Highway Patrol said at around 9:50 a.m., they received a report of a five-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 5 just south of Main Drain Road. When officers arrived, they learned that there was stop-and-go traffic and that a vehicle that had been speeding had hit a vehicle ahead of them, causing a chain reaction of collisions.
The CHP didn’t specify who initially caused the accident. The collision is still under investigation.
The department said the collisions caused five people, all from outside of the area, to sustain minor to major injuries.
A 74-year-old man driving a 2017 Toyota Camry had moderate injuries while a 75-year-old female passenger sustained major injuries. Both were taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment.
An 81-year-old driving a 2007 Toyota Yaris also sustained major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical.
A 45-year-old man driving a 2018 Ram Pickup and a 49-year-old woman driving a 2013 Subaru Outback had minor injuries and were not transported to a hospital, the CHP said.
A 53-year-old man who had been driving a 2013 Honda Accord was not injured in the collision.
