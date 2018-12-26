Five people, including two children, were injured in a collision in East Bakersfield on Dec. 25.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the department received a report at around 2:10 a.m. about a collision on Sterling Road at Niles Street. The CHP learned that a 2007 Saturn Aura was heading northbound on Sterling when it ran a red light at Niles Street and hit a Honda Pilot driving westbound on Niles.
The CHP said the impact of the collision caused the Pilot to overturn and end up in a parking lot at a gas station on the northwest corner. The Saturn ended up in the same parking lot and hit several sign posts.
The driver of the Saturn and three occupants were injured in the accident, the CHP said. The 40-year-old driver and a 64-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Two children ages 11 and 16 who were not wearing seatbelts had major injuries, including head injuries and broken clavicles. They were taken to Valley Children’s for treatment, according to the CHP.
A fifth occupant, a 10-year-old, claimed to have no injuries.
The department said the Aura fled the scene after the collision. However, the driver — 19-year-old Mark Gallegos — was arrested after he arrived at Kern Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries due to the collision.
The department said Gallegos exhibited signs of alcohol intoxication and admitted to leaving the area after the collision. He was subsequently arrested for hit-and-run and driving under the influence.
