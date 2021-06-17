Five Bakersfield residents arrested on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sex

The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested five Bakersfield residents on suspicion of requesting to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex, the department announced Thursday.
The individuals were arrested after they reached out to detectives posing as a 14-year-old girl and allegedly engaged in inappropriate communication and requested to meet for sexual activity, according to a BPD news release.
BPD said it arrested Christian Dorado, 23, Jagvir Singh, 36, Miguel Burgos, 30, Oscar Hernandez, 30, and Enrique Venegas, 25, all of Bakersfield.
Police urged parents to communicate with their children about potential dangers on social media and to be vigilant about who is communicating with their children. BPD said it offers internet safety presentations for community groups; call the BPD's Community Relations Unit at 661-326-3053.
To report child sexual exploitation online, call BPD at 661-327-7111 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at www.cybertipline.com, or 1-800-843-5678.